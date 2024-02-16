[Watch] Dhruv Jurel misses out on well-deserved half-century on debut, gets caught behind in IND vs ENG 3rd Test

India debutant Dhruv Jurel missed out on a well-deserved half-century on his Test debut against England on Day 2 of the ongoing third Test in Rajkot on Friday. The wicketkeeper-batter scored 46 runs off 104 balls, including three sixes and two boundaries.

Jurel’s dismissal came during the 124th over of India's first innings. Rehan Ahmed bowled a flat delivery outside off and Jurel went deep into his crease to try and attempt a late cut. He, however, failed to execute the shot and ended up with a thick edge and Ben Foakes once again impressed from behind the stumps by taking a sharp catch.

With the wicket, England reduced India to 415-9 after lunch on Day 2.

Dhruv Jurel shared a 77-run partnership with Ravichandran Ashwin for the eighth wicket. The 23-year-old ended up with the third-highest score for an Indian wicketkeeper in Tests after KL Rahul (101 vs SA) and Dilawar Hussain (59 vs England) in his maiden innings.

The Madhya Pradesh also became the second Indian batter to hit three sixes on his debut after Hardik Pandya (vs SL in 2017).

Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel show promising signs on debut in KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer’s absence

Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel grabbed the opportunities with both hands on their debut in the absence of KL Rahul (yet to gain 100% fitness) and Shreyas Iyer (dropped after repeated failures). Earlier on Day 1, Sarfaraz scored 62 runs off 66 balls, an innings filled with two sixes and nine boundaries, before getting run out unfortunately.

Rajat Patidar, however, failed to deliver on his third attempt as well, scoring just five runs before falling prey to Tom Hartley. The right-handed batter had earlier managed 32 and nine in his two innings during the Vizag Test.

Meanwhile, India captain Rohit Sharma (131 off 196) and Ravindra Jadeja (112 off 225) were the standout batters for the hosts. The duo shared a 204-run stand for the fourth wicket to help India recover from 33/3 after choosing to bat first.

