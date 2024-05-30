[Watch] "Don't know what he is talking about" - Rohit Sharma's hilarious banter with Kuldeep Yadav ahead of T20 World Cup 2024

India captain Rohit Sharma shared hilarious banter with teammate Kuldeep Yadav during a photoshoot for the T20 World Cup 2024. The left-arm wrist-spinner had a terrific year in ODI cricket and was named in the ICC's ODI Team of the Year 2023.

Rohit presented the cap to Kuldeep and asked if the latter wanted to give a short acceptance speech. Here's what Kuldeep said:

"Nothing much to say. I had a great season last year both with bat and with ball."

To this, Rohit Sharma cheekily replied:

"Bat! when? When?"

Kuldeep Yadav clarified that he meant his contribution in the Test series against England. He said:

"Test series. I performed with the bat as well."

Rohit was quick to remind Kuldeep that the cap was specifically for the ODI format and said:

"This is ODI. I was the captain of this team and I have never seen him bat. So I don't know what he is talking about."

Here's how the banter unfolded:

ICC ODI Team of the Year 2023: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Travis Head, Virat Kohli, Daryl Mitchell, Heinrich Klaasen (WK), Marco Jansen, Adam Zampa, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami

Rohit Sharma calls Kuldeep Yadav a great asset for Team India

Rohit lauded Kuldeep Yadav while presenting the latter his ICC ODI Team of the Year cap and hailed him as a 'great asset' for Team India. Here's what Rohit said in the video above:

"It is my great pleasure to present this cap to this athlete who has been a great asset for Team India."

Kuldeep made a sensational comeback to the national side and was a consistent performer throughout 2023, becoming a mainstay across formats. He picked up 15 wickets at the 2023 World Cup and was a vital cog in a rampant Indian team that won all 10 matches on their way to the final.

