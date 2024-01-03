[Watch] Drama at SCG as Mitchell Marsh has Shan Masood caught off a no ball, then dismisses Pakistan skipper few balls later

All-rounder Mitchell Marsh was in the thick of the action early in the second session of play on Day 1 of Australia's third Test against Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Wednesday.

Batting first after winning the toss, Pakistan lost their first four wickets with only 47 runs on the board. Skipper Shan Masood and keeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan then led a fightback for the visitors. Marsh, however, bowled a probing delivery to have Masood caught at second slip for 32 in the 26th over.

The Australian pacer bowled a good length delivery on off that seamed away. Left-handed Masood pushed at the ball tentatively, trying to run it down to third man. He only managed an outside edge, which was safely pouched by Steve Smith. Marsh started celebrating but was forced to resort to a wry smile as the umpire signaled a no-ball.

Eventually, though, there was joy for the Aussie. In the 30th over of Pakistan’s innings, Marsh again got a good length delivery on off to angle across Masood. The Pakistan captain attempted to defend the delivery but only managed a healthy nick, which was again held by Smith at second slip.

Immediately after claiming the wicket, Marsh cheekily turned back to have a look at the umpire. Only after it was confirmed that he hadn’t overstepped this time, did the bowler begin his celebrations.

Masood was dismissed for 35 off 70 balls, a knock which included three fours. His wicket left Pakistan in further trouble at 96/5.

Pakistan on the back foot at SCG despite Mohammad Rizwan’s resistance

Pakistan were in a disappointing position at 199/6 after 48 overs at Tea on Day 1 of the SCG Test. The visitors got off to a disastrous start as both their openers Abdullah Shafique and Saim Ayub fell for ducks to Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood respectively.

Former skipper Babar Azam contributed 26 before he was trapped lbw by Australian captain Pat Cummins. Saud Shakeel (5) was also caught behind off Cummins. Masood and Mohammad Rizwan then added 49 for the fifth wicket before Marsh got the better of the Pakistan captain.

Rizwan played an impressive knock, hitting 10 fours and two sixes in his 88 off 103 balls. He was looking set for three figures when Cummins struck again. The Aussie skipper bowled a well-directed short ball, which Rizwan could only miscue to deep backward square leg.

