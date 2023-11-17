[Watch] Dua Lipa set to perform at IND vs AUS 2023 World Cup final closing ceremony in Ahmedabad

Popstar Dua Lipa is set to perform during the 2023 World Cup closing ceremony at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.on Sunday, November 19.

She is an English and Albanian singer and songwriter. The 28-year-old has won three Grammy and six Brit awards. She has also set two Guinness world records. Some of her all-time hits are ‘One Kiss,’ ‘Break my heart,’, ‘Be the one,’ ‘Levitating,’ ‘Don’t start now,’ etc.

In a video shared by the official broadcaster Star Sports on X, Lipa interacted with KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, and the Kiwi captain Kane Williamson among others. The popstar revealed that she will perform the ‘Physical’ song while answering Gill. Lipa said:

"I think because it’s a sports event, I feel I would’ve sing ‘Physical’. I think it’s just fitting. ‘One Kiss’ always seems to go down well and ‘Matches’. Any of my new songs."

Watch the clip below:

The venue previously hosted singers like Sankar Madhvan, Sukhwinder Singh, Arijit Singh, and Sunidhi Chauhan, among others, during the India-Pakistan World Cup clash last month. Surprisingly, the performance was only available for those at the venue. The TV viewers will get to watch Lipa on air this time around.

India and Australia will play in the ultimate showdown. The Men in Blue qualified for the summit clash by defeating New Zealand by 70 runs in the first semifinal. Australia, meanwhile, beat South Africa by three wickets in the second semifinal.

India to play Australia in a repeat of 2003 summit clash in the upcoming 2023 World Cup final

India will play Australia in the 2023 World Cup final. The two teams last met in an ODI World Cup final back in 2003, when Ricky Ponting's men beat Sourav Ganguly-led India by 125 runs in a one-sided contest.

The two teams have locked horns 13 times in the ODI World Cup, with the Aussies leading the head-to-head battle 8-5. In the ongoing marquee ICC tournament, India and Australia last faced off in the league game, where the hosts won by six wickets.