[Watch] KL Rahul gives simple return catch for Dunith Wellalage's 4th wicket in IND vs SL Super 4 match

Indian batter KL Rahul couldn't convert his start into a big score as Sri Lanka's Dunith Wellalage dismissed him for 39 in the Asia Cup Super Fours encounter in Colombo on Tuesday, September 12.

It was similar to the way the left-arm spinner dismissed Virat Kohli, with extra bounce doing the trick for Rahul. It was just short of a good length delivery and the right-hander went on the backfoot to place it towards leg-side.

However, Dunith Wellalage got the ball to bounce a bit more than KL Rahul expected and the latter tried to adjust his stroke. It was too late by then as he could only lob it back to the bowler, making it the youngster's fourth wicket of the game.

Here's a video of Rahul's dismissal:

Dunith Wellalage has had a dream game with the ball

It seemed to be another long day in the field for Sri Lanka as Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill went after their bowling in the powerplay. However, Dunith Wellalage made a massive difference in the game with a five-wicket haul and has the Men in Blue on the ropes.

Wellalage produced a beauty on his very first delivery as he cleaned up Shubman Gill. He also added the big wickets of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to his ranks, proving just how good he is with the ball. KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan had a good partnership of 63 runs for the fourth wicket and it did seem like they would take India to a competitive total.

However, Wellalage came back to dismiss Rahul as well as Hardik Pandya and now the Men in Blue are in danger of getting bowled out. They will know that this won't be an easy pitch for Sri Lanka to bat on, but still, they would hope to get close to 250.