[Watch] Dunith Wellalage takes fantastic catch to send back Ishan Kishan in IND vs SL Super 4 match

Sri Lankan bowling all-rounder Dunith Wellalage took a phenomenal catch to dismiss Ishan Kishan on Tuesday (September 12) in the Super 4 match of Asia Cup 2023 agaisnt India.

The Men in Blue are on the field for a third straight day in the Asia Cup. They played against Pakistan on Sunday and Monday, which was hampered by rain interruptions. Rohit Sharma's side won the match comfortably by 228 runs.

They returned to the field this afternoon after a few hours of rest for their second Super 4 match against Sri Lanka at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. India chose to bat first after winning the toss. Rohit Sharma (53) played aggressively and gave his side a good start along with Shubman Gill (19).

Dunith Wellalage came into the attack after the powerplay and stunned India with a sensational spell. He triggered a collapse as India were reduced from 80/0 to 91/3 in the space of a few overs.

Ishan Kishan (33 in 61 balls) tried to stabilize things by playing defensively in the company of KL Rahul. While his partner got runs at a decent clip, Kishan went into a shell and could score only at a strike rate of 54.10.

Charith Asalanka dismissed him in the 35th over to end his defensive stay at the crease and push India into further trouble. Wellalage played a crucial role in the dismissal as he took a wonderful leaping catch.

You can watch the catch in the video below:

Team India's lower order collapses after Ishan Kishan's departure

Ishan Kishan and KL Rahul put on 63 runs for the fourth wicket and kept Sri Lankan bowlers quiet for a while. However, both departed in the space of a couple of overs without converting their starts. Part-timer Asalanka then caused further damage to Men in Blue by scalping four wickets.

India reached 197/9 in 47 overs before rain halted the proceedings. Axar Patel (15*) and Mohammed Siraj (2*) were at the crease when the match was paused.