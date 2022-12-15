[Watch] Ebadot Hossain ends Shreyas Iyer's stay with an absolute pearler

Indian batter Shreyas Iyer finally ran out of luck as he was cleaned up by a brilliant delivery from Bangladesh pacer Ebadot Hossain on Day 2 of the first Test between the two teams.

Iyer looked in complete control of his shots on Day 1. However, the hosts came out with a fresh plan on Day 2, trying to exploit his weakness with a barrage of short balls.

The plan almost worked for Ebadot as Iyer miscued his pull shot to deep fine leg, but Litton Das couldn't hold onto the catch. That seemed to start playing on the batter's mind, however, as he looked reluctant to play on his front foot thereafter, expecting more short deliveries.

In the final ball of the eighth over of the day, Ebadot bowled a marginally fuller ball in the good-length area. It straightened just enough to beat Shreyas Iyer's defense and take the off-stump with it. After three dropped catches, Iyer finally departed for 86.

Shreyas Iyer's wicket a huge blow to India's chances of reaching 350

India really needed Shreyas Iyer to stay at the crease and bat with the tail on Day 2 in Chattogram as he had the ability to score runs quickly. However, his dismissal has now put the onus on Ravichandran Ashwin to add some valuable runs and take the visitors' total past 350.

Kuldeep Yadav and Umesh Yadav can swing the bat bat and India will hope that they also make some meaningful contributions. Bangladesh, on the other hand, have started the day really well and will want to wrap up the tail as soon as possible.

At the time of writing, the visitors were 340/7 at the end of 117 overs with Ashwin unbeaten on 38 and Kuldeep batting on 15.

India XI: KL Rahul (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.

Bangladesh XI: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Zakir Hasan, Mushiqur Rahim, Yasir Ali, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Das, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain.

