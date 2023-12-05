[Watch] Ecstatic scenes as Pakistan women’s team celebrate historic T20I series win over New Zealand

Pakistan women's cricket team created history on Tuesday, December 5, registering their maiden T20I series win over New Zealand. It was also their first T20I series win away from home since their triumph over Bangladesh in October 2018.

Pakistan beat New Zealand by seven wickets in Dunedin on December 3 in the first T20I of the three-match series. This was their maiden win over the White Ferns in the 20-over format. On Tuesday, they again created history by clinching the series with a 10-run win at the same venue.

In a video being shared on social media, Pakistan’s players can be seen celebrating the memorable triumph by jumping in joy.

Expand Tweet

New Zealand won the toss in the second T20I and elected to field first. Pakistan posted 137/6 on the board in their 20 overs. Muneeba Ali top-scored with 35 off 28, while Aliya Riaz contributed 32* off 22 and Bismah Maroof 21 off 26. For the hosts, Fran Jonas and Molly Penfold claimed two wickets each.

New Zealand got off to a poor start in the chase, losing their first two wickets with only nine runs on the board. Left-arm spinner Sadia Iqbal (2/29) dismissed Bernadine Bezuidenhout (2) and Amelia Kerr (2). Fatima Sana (3/22) then dismissed Sophie Devine (5), Suzie Bates (18) and Hannah Rowe (33 off 24).

Rowe top-scored for the hosts, while Georgia Plimmer scored 28 before being run out. New Zealand were held to 127/7 in their 20 overs.

Fatima Sana starred in Pakistan’s win in first T20I

Earlier, pacer Fatima Sana starred with 3/18 as Pakistan beat New Zealand by seven wickets in the first T20I of the series in Dunedin on December 3.

New Zealand won the toss and decided to bat first, but were held to a disappointing total of 127/6. Fatima Sana dismissed Bernadine Bezuidenhout (13), Suzie Bates (28) and Kate Anderson (7). Maddy Green top-scored for the White Ferns with 43* off 28 balls.

Expand Tweet

Pakistan cruised to the target in 18.2 overs as opener Shawaal Zulfiqar smashed 41 off 42, while Aliya Riaz (25* off 12), Nida Dar (23 off 14) and Muneeba Ali (23 off 24) also chipped in with handy contributions.

The third and final T20I of the series will be played in Queenstown on Saturday, December 9.