Watch: Ellyse Perry prevents a six with an acrobatic leap at the boundary

Ellyse Perry
Suryesh M
Modified 1 hr ago
News

All-rounder Ellyse Perry illustrated her nimbleness on the field during the 2nd ODI between the New Zealand Women and the Australia Women with an acrobatic effort.

In the 36th over of the White Ferns' chase, Georgia Wareham bowled a flighted delivery just outside off-stump, in the zone to be hit. Maddy Green immediately pounced on the delivery by marching down the track before she hit the ball hard towards long-on.

It initially appeared that shot would fetch her a six, but Ellyse Perry had other plans. The 30-year-old leaped up in the air and caught the ball with both hands. However, Ellyse Perry soon realized that she was off balance and threw the ball back into the field of play in a split second.

Although Perry threw the ball back in quite high in the air, there was no one close enough to catch the ball and Green picked up two runs.

Ellyse Perry has been trying to master this skill since 2018. During the tour of India back then, she practised getting a hold of these tough boundary catches and her training seems to be paying great dividends.

Australia Women record 23 ODI wins in a row

With their latest win, the Australia Women extended their winning streak in ODIs to 23 games. The team has been unbeaten since 2018 and holds the record for the longest winning streak in the 50-over format of the game.

While their performance in the 2nd ODI wasn't the best, the Aussies were still too good for the opposition. Batting first, Rachael Haynes, Alyssa Healy, and Meg Lanning provided the team with a brilliant start, adding 180 runs for the first two wickets.

However, the other batters couldn't capitalize on this start and managed to put up just 271 runs on the board.

The Australian Women looked a little wayward in the field as well, but Jess Jonassen's three-wicket haul helped them bowl out the New Zealand Women for just 200 runs in 45 overs, winning the game by 71 runs.

Ellyse Perry scored 16 runs off 24 balls in her innings and went wicketless with the ball.

Published 07 Apr 2021, 17:05 IST
Australia Women vs New Zealand Women 2021 Australia Women Cricket New Zealand Women Cricket Ellyse Perry
