[Watch] Emotional scenes as David Warner walks off the field for the last time in Test cricket

Veteran Australian opener David Warner walked off the field for the last time in whites on Day 4 of the 3rd Test against Pakistan in Sydney. The left-handed batter was applauded and patted on the back by all Pakistan players after being dismissed by off-spinner Sajid Khan.

The dismissal occurred in the 25th over of the run-chase as Pakistan called for a review after trapping Warner right in front of the stumps. With the DRS ruling the New South Welshman out, all the Pakistan players came to congratulate him. It was followed by the crowd giving the champion player a standing ovation and Steve Smith embracing him before walking out to bat.

The dynamic opener hit a half-century as Australia were set a modest 130 runs to chase down in the fourth innings. After losing Usman Khawaja in the first over of the run-chase, Warner and Marnus Labuschagne showed remarkable intent to shift the pressure on the visitors. The former's wicket ended the pair's 119-run partnership, but the outgoing opener crossed 8700 Test runs in the process as Australia scripted a 3-0 whitewash.

"I owe credit to my parents for giving me a beautiful and great upbringing" - David Warner

David Warner. (Image Credits: Twitter)

At the post-match presentation, Warner thanked his parents and wife Candice immensely for their contributions to his marvellous cricketing career. The southpaw also admitted to feeling odd, knowing he will no longer take the field with the Australian Test team.

"Massive part of your life and without their support you can't do what you do. I owe credit to my parents for giving me a beautiful and great upbringing. My brother Steve, I followed in his footsteps. And then Candice came along and sort of got me in line. We've had a beautiful family and I cherish every moment I get with them."

"I love them to death and I'm not going to keep carrying on because I'll get too emotional. But thank you, Candice, for what you've done. You mean the world to me, and I appreciate it. I think it'd be quite emotional to watch the guys go out there and not play and knowing that I was able to come out here and do what I could do."

The 37-year-old is expected to retire from all forms of international cricket after the 2024 T20 World Cup, although he has left the door open for a white-ball return.

