[Watch] England batter Ben Stokes trains intensely in nets ahead of 2023 World Cup clash vs South Africa in Mumbai

England have received a boost ahead of their next match in the 2023 World Cup as Ben Stokes has been deemed fit to return to action. Stokes has missed all three games of England's side in the World Cup due to a fitness issue.

The veteran all-rounder is all set to make a comeback in their match against South Africa on Saturday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

ICC shared a video on Friday to give everyone a glimpse of Ben Stokes' preparation in the net sessions ahead of the upcoming game. Stokes looked in great touch, smashing the ball on both sides of the wicket. English captain Jos Buttler also spoke in the video and happily welcomed Stokes back into the scheme of things.

You can watch Ben Stokes' net session in the video below:

"I am certain in my mind that I would also play Harry Brook"- Michael Atherton on who would make way for Ben Stokes in England XI

Former England batter Michael Atherton opined that England team management should not drop Harry Brook to make a place for returning Ben Stokes. Atherton felt that they should play both players in the middle order and find another player to leave out. Speaking to Sky Sports on the matter, Atherton said:

"I am certain in my mind that I would also play Harry Brook so the problem England have to solve is on the balance of the side. Do they play Liam Livingstone at No. 7 as one of five bowlers with Joe Root as the sixth bowler or do they pick two out-and-out-bowlers alongside Reece Topley, Adil Rashid and Mark Wood?"

He also expressed concern about the poor performances of bowling all-rounders Chris Woakes and Sam Surran.

"The form of Chris Woakes and Sam Curran is a real concern and they are both very vulnerable. Curran is going at over eight an over, Woakes at seven and a half runs an over and they have only taken a couple of wickets each. Curran has been expensive in the middle overs and Woakes in the powerplay, leaving England chasing the game."