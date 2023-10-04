[Watch] England players describe skipper Jos Buttler in one word ahead of World Cup 2023

Several Team England cricketers from the 2023 World Cup squad described skipper Jos Buttler in one word ahead of the prestigious event in India.

England are the defending world champions and will kickstart their campaign against New Zealand in Ahmedabad on Thursday, October 5.

Ahead of the tournament opener, the likes of Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Harry Brook, and Moeen Ali, among others, spoke glowingly about Buttler. Terming him as an explosive, innovative, and dynamic batter, the players also reserved high praise for his calm and composed captaincy.

Here is a video shared by the ICC's Instagram handle that showcases the adulation from the England players on their skipper.

Following the retirement of talismanic skipper Eoin Morgan, Jos Buttler took over the reins and led England to the T20 World Cup title in Australia last year.

With an average of 41.57 and an incredible strike rate of 118, the 33-year-old is among the most revered batters in world cricket. He has been particularly destructive over the past two years, scoring 951 runs in 21 ODI games with an average of almost 60 and a strike rate of 115.

Amidst Ben Stokes' heroics in the World Cup 2019 final, it is often forgotten that Buttler scored an invaluable 59 off 60 deliveries to resurrect England's run chase against New Zealand.

England looks to become only the third team to clinch consecutive World Cup titles

England celebrated their first ODI World Cup title in 2019.

England will look to become only the third team after West Indies and Australia to complete the arduous task of repeating as world champions in the upcoming World Cup in India.

While five teams have been crowned world champions apart from England, the Asian giants- India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka failed to defend their title in the following edition.

England will also have to break the streak of home teams winning the past three ODI World Cups since 2011 to defend their title from 2019.

Despite the odds being stacked against them, the Jos Buttler-led side are among the heavy favorites to lift the trophy on November 19.

While their first warm-up game against hosts India was washed out due to rain, England defeated Bangladesh in the following fixture comfortably in the 25th over by four wickets.

Reignited by the return of their champion all-rounder Ben Stokes from ODI retirement, they have retained several other core members of their 2019 World Cup-winning squad. This includes star batter Joe Root, wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow, veteran Chris Woakes, express pacer Mark Wood, and the spin twins Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid.