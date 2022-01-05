Watch - England spinner Jack Leach gives autograph on a fan's head in Sydney

England cricketer Jack Leach grabbed eyeballs on Day 1 of the fourth Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Both teams shared the honors on a rain-interrupted day with the hosts posting 126/3 at stumps. Usman Khawaja (4*) and Steve Smith (6*) were out in the middle at the end of play on Day 1.

Meanwhile, it was a non-cricketing gesture from English spinner Jack Leach that stole the show on Day 1 of the pink-ball Test. Leach was seen giving an autograph on a fan's bald head while other spectators all around were seen enjoying the incident.

7Cricket @7Cricket #Ashes Jack Leach signing a guy's head Jack Leach signing a guy's head 😂 #Ashes https://t.co/g6JL6xaqiC

It is certainly an innovative way to get a signature for a fan. However, fans have been known to get inventive with their devices to land noteworthy moments with cricketers.

England bounce back after Australia's good start in a rain-interrupted day

The stage was set for a cracking start to the pink-ball Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground. However, rain played a spoilsport as it delayed the start by 30 mins.

Australia won the toss and elected to bat first. David Warner and Marcus Harris survived some tense moments against the moving new ball. They put on a 50-run stand before England quick Stuart Broad got his bunny Warner yet again to draw first blood.

Marnush Labuschagne and Harris put on a decent partnership before James Anderson got the opener to edge one. Mark Wood forced a nick from Labuschagne to reduce Australia to 117/3.

Steve Smith and Usman Khawaja, who came into the playing XI in place of COVID-19 positive Travis Head, ensured the Aussies ended Day 1 at 126/3.

Australia leads the 5-match Ashes series 3-0.

