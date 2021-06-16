[Watch] England women's skipper Heather Knight caught practising for the toss ahead of one-off Test against India

England bowler Kate Cross gave some insight into how Heather Knight went about her business in preparation for the big game. Knight, who will lead England in the one-off Test against India, was seen practicing her toss skills.

It is fair to say that Heather Knight is keeping no stones unturned when they lock horns with India in Bristol today. England Cricket shared the clip on Twitter with the caption, "Preparation is key."

India and England's women's team last played a Test match in 2014, where the former emerged victorious by six wickets in Wormsley.

This will be the Indian women's first Test match since November 2014. India have won their last three Test matches, including two against England.

Veterans like Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami, whose international careers have spanned close to two decades, will only be playing their 11th Test today if they feature in the XI.

"India are going to be hard to beat "- Heather Knight

Heather Knight is aware of Team India's strength and is hoping that the two teams will make the contest a fun watch for the spectators. Speaking on the eve of the game, the England skipper said:

"We always want to put on a show because we haven't had fans in there for so long. India are a very strong side, and naturally, there will be a contest there. They're going to be hard to beat so I guess that will hopefully be fun to watch. They're going to be a really big test for us."

Heather Knight is also keen to come up against India's seam bowling spearhead Jhulan Goswami. One being asked which bowler she was looking forward to face, Knight chose the Indian veteran, who has 329 international wickets to her name.

"I imagine it will be Jhulan Goswami's final tour of England. She's a world class bowler and I am looking forward to facing her and hope I come out on top," she said.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava