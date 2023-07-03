[WATCH] Eoin Morgan devastated after Alex Carey stumps Jonny Bairstow in the most unusual manner in 2nd Ashes Test

Former England skipper Eoin Morgan was left devastated after Alex Carey stumped Jonny Bairstow on Day 5 of the second Ashes Test at Lord's in London.

The incident took place in the 52nd over of England's second innings. Bairstow ducked under a short delivery from Cameron Green and very soon, walked out of his crease. Meanwhile, Aussie wicketkeeper Carey, after collecting the ball, threw it at the stumps, catching Bairstow short of his ground.

The Australian camp appealed in unison and the third umpire ruled the decision in favor of the visiting team since it wasn't deemed a dead ball yet.

The turn of events left Eoin Morgan devastated at the commentary box. In a video shared by Sky Sports Cricket, the World Cup-winning skipper was seen hiding his face with his hand and looked extremely dejected.

Sky Sports Cricket @SkyCricket Eoin Morgan's reaction to the Jonny Bairstow stumping 🤦‍♂️ Eoin Morgan's reaction to the Jonny Bairstow stumping 🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/9rgdiP0iKX

The dismissal of Jonny Bairstow didn't go down well with many fans, who booed the Australian team for the remainder of the match. The wicket also had mixed reactions from fans and experts, but the playing conditions indicate stumping to be fair play.

According to the law:

20.1.2 - The ball shall be considered dead when it is clear to the bowler’s end umpire that the fielding side and both batters at the wicket have ceased to regard it as in play.

20.2 - Whether the ball is finally settled or not is a matter for the umpire alone to decide.

"I thought it was totally fair play" - Pat Cummins on Jonny Bairstow's dismissal

Australian skipper Pat Cummins defended Alex Carey over his controversial dismissal of Jonny Bairstow on the final day of the Lord's Test.

At the post-match presentation ceremony, Cummins labeled it as fair play, saying that it was within the laws of the game.

"I think Carey saw it a few balls previous, there was no pause, he catches it and throws it straight at the stumps," Cummins said. "I thought it was totally fair play. That’s the rule, some people might disagree but just like the catch yesterday, the rule is there and that is the way I saw it," he said.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#ENGvAUS #Ashes #TheAshes Ravichandran Ashwin applauds the wit of Alex Carey and silences critics who question the spirit of the game! Ravichandran Ashwin applauds the wit of Alex Carey and silences critics who question the spirit of the game! 👏👍#ENGvAUS #Ashes #TheAshes https://t.co/RBixOJjD42

Meanwhile, England fell 43 runs short while chasing 371 runs to go 0-2 down in the five-match Ashes series.

Both teams will lock horns in the third Test at Headingley in Leeds, starting on July 6.

