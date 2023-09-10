Jamaica Tallawahs (JT) all-rounder Fabian Allen pulled off one of the best outfield catches with one hand to dismiss Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) skipper Kieron Pollard in Trinidad on Saturday.

With the match seemingly slipping away from the Tallawahs, an athletic Allen ran in and dove forward to complete an acrobatic catch with one hand inches off the ground. It had even the on-air commentators and Pollard, each of whom assumed it to be a bump ball, stunned.

Following the third umpire's verdict of out, the TKR skipper could not believe his luck and walked back to the pavilion shaking his head, with his side still needing 40 runs off 35 deliveries.

Here is a video of one of the most spectacular outfield catches by Fabian Allen:

Unfortunately for the Tallawahs, the stunning catch by Allen was deemed obsolete as the Knight Riders romped home by seven wickets in the 18th over.

The defeat left the defending champions languishing at second from the bottom on the points table. Meanwhile, the Knight Riders continued their impressive run, winning five of their first seven games and regaining the top spot.

They also completed the double over the Jamaica Tallawahs, winning their first meeting in a thriller by two runs.

"One of the big disappointing part is bowling 14 overs of spin in a cricket match" - Kieron Pollard

Trinbago Knight Riders skipper Kieron Pollard expressed disappointment at the new 'Red Card' rule in CPL 2023 after being penalized again during their bowling innings against the Jamaica Tallawahs. Pollard and his side already suffered the consequences of the slow over-rate in the game against the St.Kitts and Nevis Patriots earlier this season.

TKR became the first team in CPL history to be issued a red card, resulting in the side fielding only 10 players and three fielders outside the circle for the 20th over.

Despite bowling 14 overs of spin, TKR were found wanting on the over-rate and were forced to have three fielders outside the circle for being an over behind the required rate.

At the post-match presentation, a disgruntled Kieron Pollard said:

"One of the big disappointing part is bowling 14 overs of spin in a cricket match ... one thing I have learned from the old people saying in Trinidad and Tobago ... 'common sense was made before book sense' and the logic of this rule (over-rate penalty) again makes me wonder how we're actually gonna go forward."

"Last game, they bowled their overs in just under 2 hours and there was no penalty. But, I am not going to complain. 14 overs of spin and we got penalised, then I'll have to go 20 overs of spin and see if that works," he added.

Nevertheless, bowling spin proved to be a blessing in disguise for TKR as they choked the Tallawahs' batters, with Sunil Narine returning with figures of 2/29 in his four overs.

They will take on the St.Lucia Kings in their penultimate league stage game at home in Trinidad on Sunday.