[Watch] Fans at Arun Jaitley Stadium chant 'Sandpaper' as Australian fielders come near the boundary rope 

Fans have turned up in huge numbers at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi to support Team India in their ongoing Test match against Australia. The crowd in one of the stands tried to annoy the Australian fielders by chanting 'sandpaper' as they came near the boundary rope on Saturday.

Sandpapergate was one of the biggest controversies in Australian cricket history. Back in 2018, Australia's Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft were punished for tampering with the ball conditions during a Test match against South Africa.

Reminding the Australian team about the same during the second Test against India, fans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium chanted:

"Sandpaper, sandpaper, sandpaper, sandpaper."

Australia have bounced back by taking quick wickets at Arun Jaitley Stadium

Unlike the first Test in Nagpur, it looks like the second match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium will be a close encounter. Australian captain Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bat first in the second Test yesterday.

Australia performed better in the batting department to score 263 runs in their first innings. Opening batter Usman Khawaja top-scored with an 81-run knock, while Peter Handscomb remained not out on 72.

In reply, India ended Day 1 on 21/0 after nine overs. Fans expected openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma to stitch up a big opening stand, but the two batters were back in the hut before the 20th over ended. Nathan Lyon dismissed both of them and also trapped Cheteshwar Pujara for a duck in his 100th Test match.

India v Australia - 2nd Test: Day 2 (Image: Getty)

Shreyas Iyer was Lyon's fourth scalp as India slumped to 66/4. Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja tried to stabilize the innings with a 59-run partnership, but the Aussie spinners have taken their wickets as well.

India are 179/7 at the tea break on Day 2. You can follow the live scorecard right here.

