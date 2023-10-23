[Watch] Fans chant 'Kohli Kohli' after star batter leads India to memorable victory over New Zealand in 2023 World Cup

Team India fans rejoiced over their four-wicket win over New Zealand, with chants of 'India India' and 'Kohli Kohli' reverberating at Dharamsala on October 22.

Despite chasing a stiff target of 274 for victory, Virat Kohli masterminded another sensational run chase with a 104-ball 95 to steer India home. With five runs needed to win, the 34-year-old was caught at deep mid-wicket in an attempt to complete his record-equalling 49th ODI century.

Nevertheless, Kohli had all but finished the chase with his sublime knock that helped India move to the top of the points table.

Here is a video of fans rejoicing over India's thrilling win against the Black Caps:

Earlier in the match, speedster Mohammed Shami became the first Indian bowler with multiple five-wicket hauls in the World Cup. The pacer produced figures of 5/54 to help India storm into the games after New Zealand were comfortably placed at 178/2 in the 34th over.

With wickets at regular intervals from that point on, the Men in Blue restricted the Kiwis to a manageable 273 on the board.

"Job is half done" - Rohit Sharma on India winning five out of five

Fireworks at Dharamsala after India pulled off the victory against New Zealand.

Indian skipper Rohit Shama was delighted with the side's fifth victory on the trot but maintained that the job was only half done. Rohit was again the fire engine that kickstarted India's brilliant run chase with a scintillating 46 off 40 deliveries.

With the win, India broke their ICC events drought against New Zealand, dating back to the 2003 World Cup.

Speaking on the result at the post-match presentation, an elated Rohit Sharma wanted the side to maintain the balance and not jump too far ahead.

"Good start to the tournament. Job is half done. Important to stay balanced. Not to think too far ahead. Important to stay in the present. Shami took the oppurtunity with both hands. He has the experience in these conditions and is a class bowler. At one stage, we were looking at 300 plus. Credit to our bowlers at the back end," said Rohit.

The skipper also hailed Virat Kohli, who produced another match-winning knock in a tense run-chase.

"Nothing much to say. He (Kohli) has done this for us so many years. He backed himself to do the job. Kohli and Jadeja pulled us back when we lost a few wickets in the middle," he stated.

Kohli and Rohit are the top two leading run-getters of the World Cup thus far, with 354 and 311 runs, respectively.

Team India will have a week off before taking on defending champions England in Lucknow on Sunday, October 29.

