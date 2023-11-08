[Watch] Fans cheer Glenn Maxwell as double centurion takes ‘walk of fame’ to dressing room after Australia beat Afghanistan in 2023 World Cup

Australian star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell starred with the bat as Australia scripted history by registering their highest-ever chase in the ODI World Cup history. The right-handed batter smashed a double century as Australia beat Afghanistan by three wickets at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Chasing 293, Maxwell slammed an unbeaten 201 runs off just 128 balls, hitting 10 sixes and 21 fours. The 35-year-old shared a 202-run partnership with skipper Pat Cummins (12 off 68) for the eighth wicket after Australia were reduced to 91/7 at one stage.

Maxwell survived a couple of drop catches but grabbed the opportunity with both hands. He then overcame cramps that severely restricted his physical movements and caused immense pain to take the Aussies past the finish line.

Following his superhuman effort with the bat, Glenn Maxwell received a rousing reception from the fans as he walked upstairs to the dressing room.

Glenn Maxwell has now become the first Australian player to slam a double century in ODIs. He also recorded the second-fastest 200 in ODI history, after India's Ishan Kishan (126 balls).

“The belief was always there” – Glenn Maxwell reacts to his double-century against Afghanistan in 2023 World Cup

Glenn Maxwell said that he chose to stay optimistic throughout the chase and stuck to his plans, which paid dividends in the end. The 35-year-old said in the post-match conference:

“Not too much (when asked about plans at 91/7), just stick to the batting plans as much as possible, for me, still be positive, still look to play my shots, that LBW, it was going just above (the stumps), probably that made me be more proactive."

He continued:

"Amazing, after the first two games, people were quick to write us off. The belief was always there (as a team). After today, it would have gone a bit higher.”

Maxwell further added that he was not willing to give up despite facing odds due to cramps:

“I wanted to stay back and get some movement.”

With the win, Australia registered their sixth win on the trot and booked a place in the World Cup semifinals. The Pat Cummins-led side will play their last league game against Bangladesh at MCA Stadium in Pune on November 11.

