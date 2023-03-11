[Watch] Fans in Narendra Modi Stadium chant Rishabh Pant's name as Nathan Lyon fields near the boundary on day 3 of 4th India vs Australia Test

Ahmedabad fans indulged in fun banter with Nathan Lyon when he was fielding near the boundary on Day 3 of the fourth Test between India and Australia (Saturday, March 11). Fans chanted Rishabh Pant's name repeatedly as Lyon tried to concentrate on the match.

Pant and Lyon have a history between them in Test cricket. During the previous two Border-Gavaskar trophy series in Australia, the duo engaged in intense battles on the cricket field. Pant is currently out of action as he is recovering from an accident in December.

A fan took to Twitter to give a glimpse of the incident involving the audience and Nathan Lyon at the Narendra Modi stadium by sharing a video. You can watch it below:

India reach 289/3 at stumps on Day 3 in response to Australia's 480

Team India's top-order batted sensibly to bring their team back into the match after Australia scaled a huge total of 480 in their first innings. Shubman Gill led the way by compiling a magnificent century, his second in the Test format.

Virat Kohli (59*), Cheteshwar Pujara (42), and Rohit Sharma played supporting roles with their contributions as India ended Day 3 with 289/3 on the scoreboard. The hosts trail by 191 runs going into the fourth day of the series finale.

Shubman Gill shed light on his knock after the play, saying:

"Great to score my first century at home! It is a lovely feeling! The pitch was good to bat on as the ball was coming onto the bat nicely. In the second session, I had to be patient and not get carried away or sucked into playing a false shot because the field placements were slightly challenging, especially temperamentally.

"I'm glad that I got through that phase and went on to get to three figures. We have close to 300 runs on the board, so, it will be all about batting assuredly tomorrow morning and not thinking too much about other things I feel."

