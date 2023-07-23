[Watch] "Finally breakthrough" - Manav Suthar helps India 'A' take a wicket after 103 balls against Pakistan 'A' in Emerging Teams Asia Cup final

Manav Suthar scalped the first wicket for India 'A' in the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup final 2023 against Pakistan 'A'. After a long wait, the Indian team finally bagged a wicket in the 18th over of the Boys in Green's innings.

India 'A' captain Yash Dhull won the toss and decided to bowl first at the P Sara Oval. Saim Ayub and Sahibzada Farhan opened the batting for Pakistan 'A'. The two openers added 121 runs for the first wicket in just 17.1 overs.

On the second ball of the 18th over, Manav Suthar managed to deceive Ayub and get the edge of his bat as he attempted a shot towards the off-side. The ball went to wicket-keeper Dhruv Jurel, who could not collect the ball at first, but ended up completing the catch eventually.

You can watch the video here:

Saim Ayub looked in fantastic touch during the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup final 2023 against India 'A'. The southpaw was batting on 59 runs off 50 balls when he mistimed a shot off Manav Suthar's bowling. His innings consisted of seven fours and two sixes.

Rajvardhan Hangargekar got Saim Ayub out before Manav Suthar but it was a no-ball

Saim Ayub received a repreive before he completed his half-century in the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup Final 2023 against India 'A'. He was on 16 when he mistimed a flick off fast bowler Rajvardhan Hangargekar's bowling. The ball landed in wicket-keeper Dhruv Jurel's gloves. However, it was a no-ball.

The incident reminded fans about the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 final between India and Pakistan. Even in that match, left-handed opener Fakhar Zaman was caught out on a no-ball. While Zaman went on to score a match-winning hundred, Ayub lost his wicket on 59.

You can follow the live score of the final here.