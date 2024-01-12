[Watch] Finn Allen smashes Shaheen Afridi for 24 runs in 1 over during NZ vs PAK 1st T20I

New Zealand opener Finn Allen smashed Pakistan captain Shaheen Afridi for 24 runs in one over during the opening T20I at Eden Park in Auckland on Friday, January 12.

Allen’s carnage came during the third over. The right-handed batter began the over with a six before slamming a hat-trick of fours, twice towards the mid-off and one at short-fine.

The 24-year-old hit another six over long-on off the penultimate ball of the over to milk 24 runs off Afridi, who bowled his most expensive over in T20Is. It was also the pacer's first outing as Pakistan's full-time T20I captain.

Watch Allen’s carnage against Afridi below:

Allen, however, departed in the fifth over, caught by Aamer Jamal at square leg off debutant Abbas Afridi.

For the unversed, Bilawal Bhatti holds the unwanted record for the most expensive over for Pakistan in the T20I format, which came against Australia during the 2014 T20 World Cup. Mohammad Sami also leaked 28 runs against Australia during the 2010 T20 World Cup.

Pakistan captain Shaheen Afridi opts to bowl against New Zealand in 1st T20I

Pakistan captain Shaheen Afridi won the toss and elected to bowl first against New Zealand in the opening T20I. The Kiwis had a horrible start as they lost opener Devon Conway for a diamond duck as Afridi provided the first breakthrough.

Finn Allen then slammed 35 runs off 15 balls with the aid of three sixes and as many boundaries. New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson also scored a quickfire 57 off 42 deliveries before Abbas Afridi dismissed both Allen and Williamson.

Meanwhile, Daryl Mitchell smashed 61 runs off 27 balls, comprising four sixes and as many boundaries, before getting dismissed by Shaheen Afridi. Abbas Afridi also sent back Glenn Phillips for 19 off 11 deliveries.

At the time of writing, the hosts were 185/6 after 16.3 overs, with Mark Chapman and Adam Milne at the crease.

The Men in Green are in search of their first T20I series win in New Zealand since the 2017/18 series, where they won 2-1. The last T20I series between the two teams ended in a 2-2 draw.

