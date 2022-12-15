[Watch] Fired-up Mohammed Siraj sledges Litton Das; knocks him over the very next ball

Mohammed Siraj had the last laugh in his face-off with Litton Das on Day 2 of the first Test between India and Bangladesh on Thursday, December 15. The Indian speedster cleaned up the batter just after the duo were involved in a heated exchange.

Siraj had something to say to Das after the latter dabbed one of his deliveries to short point. The batter didn't take the comment kindly and sarcastically asked the bowler to repeat what he said by charging towards him. The umpire had to intervene and calm Das down.

These mind games seemed to affect Litton Das' concentration as he lost his wicket on the very next delivery. Mohammed Siraj stuck to his stump-to-stump line and the ball stayed a bit low, taking the under edge of the bat before crashing into the stumps.

Both Siraj and Virat Kohli were fired-up and mocked Das' actions while celebrating his wicket. Here are the videos of the face-off as well as the wicket next ball:

Mohammed Siraj breathing fire in Chattogram

Mohammed Siraj faced a lot of scrutiny earlier this year after a highly ineffective and expensive outing in the one-off Test against England at Edgbaston. However, the speedster made a stunning comeback to red-ball cricket by picking up three wickets early in the innings against Bangladesh.

Siraj began the second innings in the best way possible, picking up the wicket of Najmul Hossain Shanto on the very first delivery. Shanto edged a delivery seaming away from him to Rishabh Pant.

Litton Das looked really good during his 24-run knock, scoring five boundaries. However, Siraj once again broke through and picked up the big wicket with a superb ball.

Things just got better for the speedster and India soon after as debutant Zakir Hasan was also sent back by Siraj. At the time of writing, Bangladesh had just lost skipper Shakib Al Hasan, who was caught off Kuldeep Yadav's bowling.

The hosts still have Mushfiqur Rahim at the crease on 18 and will need him to play out of his skin to avoid India taking a massive lead.

