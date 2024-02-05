[Watch] Fired-up Ravichandran Ashwin gives a send-off to Jonny Bairstow, the Englishmen gives back a few words

In the first signs of the India-England Test series getting as heated up as the previous ones, off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin gave Jonny Bairstow a firey send-off after Jasprit Bumrah got him out LBW on Monday.

The dismissal came just four balls after India dealt the visitors a massive blow by sending back the in-form Zak Crawley, who was batting like a charm at 73.

Bairstow then missed a big booming in-swinger from Bumrah after looking comfortable against the length balls outside the off-stump. The umpire raised his finger and just when he was walking off to discuss with his partner, Ashwin shouted something in his face and Bairstow said something in return.

Watch the video here:

Bairstow took the review but it couldn't change his fate as the ball-tacking showed Umpire's Call on hitting the stumps after two reds on impact and pitching. He became the sixth English wicket to fall at 196 runs while chasing 399.

Ashwin brings out his best, nears 500 Test wickets

After struggling a bit in the previous three innings of the series, India's premier off-spinner finally looked back to his best on Monday. Ashwin took the around-the-wicket angle against England's right-handed batters and kept challenging both edges of the bat by pitching the ball on the middle stump and angling it away.

He made the odd one bounce which first resulted in the wicket of last match's hero Ollie Pope, who edged one for a superb catch for Rohit Sharma at the slips. Then, Ashwin took multiple blows from Joe Root who came out swinging but top-edged a big slog (due to the extra bounce again) for an easy high catch at third man.

The wicket brought two new batters, Ben Stokes and Ben Foakes, at the crease.

