[Watch] Flashback to when Team India breached Fortress Gabba to secure back-to-back series Test series wins in Australia

On this day in 2021, Team India pulled off one of the most memorable underdog stories in cricket history by defeating Australia at their fortress, Brisbane, to win the Test series. It also ended Australia's 32-year unbeaten Test run at the Gabba.

A match and series victory that seemed improbable from numerous angles after the debacle of being bowled out for 36 in the first Test at Adelaide, a bruised and battered Indian side rose and shone to levels rarely seen on a sporting field. Following a sensational win in Melbourne and a defiant draw in Sydney, the series moved to Brisbane for the decider.

Australia batted first and posted 369 in the first innings, thanks to a brilliant century by Marnus Labuschagne. In reply, India was reeling at 186/6 before a stunning rearguard action by Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar helped the visitors pull within range of the Australian total.

The duo added 123 for the seventh wicket as Team India finished on 336, trailing the Aussies by only 33 runs. Australia then tallied 294 in their second essay, setting the Indians a daunting target of 328 for victory.

Unperturbed, Team India completed a remarkable run-chase with three wickets in hand, thanks to heroic efforts from Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, and Rishabh Pant.

Here is a video of all the drama that unfolded on the final day of the series:

Pant was the Player of the Match for his incredible 89* on the final day which helped India win the series by a 2-1 margin.

The series saw talismanic cricketer and regular skipper Virat Kohli return home after the first Test, while several Indian players suffered injuries during the series. Nevertheless, a relentless Indian outfit displayed nerves of steel in the final three games to stun the hosts.

It was India's second consecutive Test series win in Australia after pulling off a similar 2-1 victory in the 2018-19 tour.

Team India likely to tour Australia for a 5-match Test series in November

India v Australia Test Series Media Opportunity

Team India will reportedly tour Australia for a blockbuster five-match Test series in November 2024.

2023 saw the two teams battle in some of the most important games, including the World Test Championship (WTC) and the ODI World Cup final. While Team India has turned the scales in their direction in recent bilateral series, the ICC events continue to favor the Aussies.

India won the home Border Gavaskar Trophy 2-1 early last year to qualify with Australia for the WTC final. Yet, in the summit clash, the Aussies reasserted their dominance with a thumping 209-run win at the Oval.

Similarly, the Men in Blue dominated the ODI World Cup, only to succumb in the grand finale against Australia. Nevertheless, India will go for an improbable hattrick of Test series wins Down Under later this year.

