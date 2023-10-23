[Watch] Flashback to when Virat Kohli produced the greatest T20I knock to stun Pakistan at the 2022 World Cup

On this day, a year ago, Virat Kohli scripted another and arguably the most memorable chapter in his run-chase book against Pakistan in India's opening game of the 2022 T20 World Cup.

With the entire cricket world fixated on the highly-anticipated clash at the MCG, Team India and Pakistan put on a game for the ages. Winning the toss and electing to field first, Rohit Sharma's men were immediately in their element, reducing Pakistan to 15/2 in four overs.

However, resolute half-centuries by Shan Masood and Iftikhar Ahmed propelled the Men in Green to a competitive 159/8 in 20 overs.

In reply, Team India was undone by some brilliant fast bowling and were precariously placed at 31/4 in the 7th over.

Yet, an unfazed Kohli bided his time and set himself up for the finishing gig by reaching his half-century in 43 balls. What followed was a man born for the impossible, going ballistic against all odds to pull off a miraculous victory.

With a near-impossible 48 runs needed off the last three overs, Kohli smashed ace pacer Shaheen Afridi for three fours to reduce the equation to 31 off 12. Then, the over that remains etched in the memories of Indian fans happened when the champion batter struck an incredible straight six off the backfoot against Haris Rauf, followed by another maximum over fine leg to finish the penultimate over.

With 16 required off the final over, Kohli struck a crucial six off the fourth ball. Despite more drama with the wickets of Hardik Pandya and Dinesh Karthik, India sealed a last-ball win courtesy of Ravichandran Ashwin.

The celebrations broke out deep into the night as Team India, on the back of another Virat Kohli masterclass, scripted one of their most famous win against their arch-rivals.

The 34-year-old finished unbeaten on 82 off 53 deliveries, with six fours and four sixes, and was named the Player of the Match.

"Standing here I just feel like it was meant to be" - Virat Kohli

An emotional Kohli was mobbed by teammates after the win.

Following the win, an emotional Virat Kohli was lost for words as he attempted to react to what he had just pulled off.

Renowned for his ability to mastermind run-chases across formats, the Modern Great averages an extraordinary 90.25 in successful chases in T20Is.

At the post-match presentation, Kohli said:

"It's a surreal atmosphere, I have no words, no idea how that happened. I am really lost for words. Hardik believed we can do it, if we stayed till the end. Standing here I just feel like it was meant to be. Till today Mohali was my best innings against Australia. Today I will count this one higher. Hardik kept pushing me. The crowd has been phenomenal. You guys (fans) kept backing me and I am grateful for your support."

Expand Tweet

Kohli finished as the tournament's highest run-getter with 298 runs in six innings at an other-worldly average of 98.66.

However, India's campaign ended in disappointment as they were destroyed by eventual champions England in the semi-final by ten wickets.