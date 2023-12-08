[Watch] Flashback to when Zaheer Khan belted 4 consecutive maximums against Zimbabwe in 2000

Zaheer Khan is one of the most accomplished Indian pacers. But, the 45-year-old had several eye-popping moments with the bat during his illustrious career. One of them was his brutal assault on former pacer Henry Olongs 24 years to the day in a home bilateral series against Zimbabwe.

Zaheer smashed a remarkable four consecutive sixes off Olonga in the final four balls of the Indian innings in the third of the five-ODI series at Jodhpur. He whacked a full toss over the deep mid-wicket boundary to begin the carnage, followed by a magnificent straight six over the long-on boundary.

The hattrick was complete when Zaheer replicated the first six by striking another full toss over the deep mid-wicket fence. He made it four in four with another lovely hold-the-pose hit over the long-on boundary to bring the crowd on their feet.

Here is the video of Zaheer's magical finish to the Indian batting innings:

Zaheer' Khans magic propelled India to a competitive 283/8 in 50 overs from a precarious 235 when the eighth wicket fell.

He finished the innings with 32 from 11 deliveries and stitched a vital 48-run partnership with current Indian chief selector Ajit Agarkar.

Along with his 600+ international wickets, Zaheer scored over 2,000 runs, including three Test half-centuries in his stellar career. This incredible cameo came only two months after his international debut in the 2000 ICC Knockout Trophy.

India suffered a stunning defeat despite Zaheer Khan's heroics

Heath Streak played a crucial knock to help Zimbabwe stun India.

Despite Zaheer Khan's sensational heroics to finish the innings, Team India suffered a shocking defeat in that game to Zimbabwe.

Following wins in the opening two ODIs, the hosts looked to put the series to bed by electing to bat first after winning the toss. Led by a majestic 146 from Sachin Tendulkar and several lower-order contributions, India posted 283 on the board.

In reply, Zimbabwe appeared to be done and dusted at 52/3 when the Flower brothers - Andy and Grant had other ideas. The duo added 158 runs for the fourth wicket, with knocks of 77 and 70 to resurrect the visitors' innings.

Although both batters departed immediately to have Zimbabwe at 214/6, skipper Heath Streak's 23 and Mluleki Nkala's 36 helped Zimbabwe cross the line off the penultimate delivery by one wicket. And ironically, it was Henry Olonga who hit the winning runs with a single.

Despite Zimbabwe's famous win to keep the series alive, Team India avenged the defeat by winning the next two games comfortably to complete a 4-1 series win.