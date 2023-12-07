[Watch] Former Pakistan captain Babar Azam bowls off-spin during Warm-up match against Australia Prime Ministers XI

Pakistan batter Babar Azam entertained fans by bowling an over during the warm-up match against Prime Ministers XI on Thursday (December 7) at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. The Pakistan players are currently preparing for the upcoming three-match Test series against Australia.

The warm-up game began yesterday, with Pakistan batting first. They batted for the whole duration on Day 1 and then for a few overs on Day 2 before declaring at 391/9.

Captain Shan Masood (201*) led his side from the front by hitting a double century. Babar Azam played a decent knock of 40 (88) and got acquainted with the conditions Down Under.

Prime Ministers XI then reached 149/2 in 60 overs at the stumps on the second day. As the regular bowlers were not able to do much, Shan Masood gave the ball to part-timer Babar in the 54th over. He bowled a decent over and conceded only one run.

You can watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

"He was so dejected"- Rahmanullah Gurbaz on Babar Azam's emotions following PAK vs AFG clash in the 2023 World Cup

Afghanistan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz recently reminisced about the post-match happenings of the 2023 World Cup against Pakistan. He revealed that Babar Azam was emotional after the loss and looked dejected.

Rahmanullah felt that Babar somehow managed to maintain composure in the difficult time, which earned his respect. About the moment, Gurbaz was quoted by India Today as saying:

"Trust me, I was trying not to say this in front of the camera, but I want to say that he was about to cry. He was so dejected, and I have never seen any player like that. Everyone was against him. But I salute Babar bhai, he was so strong and he kept going. He never gave up. That moment I will never forget about Babar."

He continued:

"We beat Pakistan, and then I asked for his bat. Once he brought the bat, he was so disappointed and I can feel as a player. I can feel that you know, when you lost the game and then this, especially in this kind of situation. He was under so much pressure. I remember that I also felt emotional, he is one of the best players, one of the best captains."

Pakistan crashed out of the tournament in the league stage. Babar Azam stepped down from captaincy later from all formats.