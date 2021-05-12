Watch: Shreyas Iyer shares clip of his 'favorite' chant 

Shreyas Iyer was in a jocose mood on Tuesday, claiming he had found his new favorite chant. The batsman shared a hilarious video from last year’s Australia-India series, where fans directed a unique chant towards him.

The batsman posted the video on Instagram, with the clip attracting the attention of fans and cricketers alike.

Shreyas Iyer is seen fielding in the deep, waiting for the bowler to bowl in the clip shared by him online. While his entire attention is on the game, fans behind him are heard singing an amusing chant for the top-order batsman.

Several Indian fans can be heard shouting - “Ek Rupee Ki Pepsi, Iyer Bhai Sexy” -while the 26-year-old fields at the boundary rope. Referring to the comical slogan, Shreyas Iyer wrote that he has now found his favorite chant. The batsman admitted he can’t wait to get back on the field as he continues his recovery from a shoulder injury.

Numerous cricketers reacted to Shreyas Iyer’s post, with youngsters Ishan Kishan and Kamlesh Nagarkoti agreeing with the batsman’s caption.

When will Shreyas Iyer return to action?

Surgery was a success and with lion-hearted determination, I’ll be back in no time 🦁 Thank you for your wishes 😊 pic.twitter.com/F9oJQcSLqH — Shreyas Iyer (@ShreyasIyer15) April 8, 2021

Shreyas Iyer is currently out of action after dislocating his shoulder during the first India-England ODI in Pune on March 23. The 26-year-old underwent surgery for the same in April, but it is unclear when the top-order batsman will be fit to return.

The right-handed batsman missed out on IPL 2021 due to injury and faces a race against time for the white-ball series against Sri Lanka in July. Many have backed Shreyas Iyer to lead Team India in the absence of senior players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, provided he is fit enough to feature against the Lankans.

India will take on Sri Lanka in a three-match ODI series starting July 13, before playing three T20Is from July 22.

I’ve been reading your messages and have been overwhelmed by all the outpouring of love and support. Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone. You know what they say, the greater the setback, the stronger the comeback. I shall be back soon ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/RjZTBAnTMX — Shreyas Iyer (@ShreyasIyer15) March 25, 2021