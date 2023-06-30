[Watch] Geoffrey Boycott facepalms in disappointment after Harry Brooks throws wicket away in 2nd Ashes 2023 Test

Former England cricketer Geoffrey Boycott was visibly upset after Harry Brook's dismissal on Day 3 (Friday, June 30) of the ongoing second Ashes 2023 Test against Australia at Lord's.

The onus was on Brook to steady the ship for England after the hosts lost skipper Ben Stokes in the very first over of the day. However, the right-handed batter departed soon after completing his fourth half-century in Test cricket.

The Australian bowlers resorted to the short-ball ploy against Brook. The tactics did yield positive results for the visitors, as the batter perished while playing an unusual shot off Mitchell Starc's bowling.

Brook shuffled across to make some room and looked to play an attacking shot. However, he failed to get the desired connection, only managing to chip it to Pat Cummins at deep cover.

Following the dismissal, Boycott was seen facepalming in dejection. You can watch the video of the incident below:

It was a horrible morning session for England, as they lost six wickets for 47 runs. With a 91-run lead to their name, Australia are in a commanding position in the second Test.

England bundled out for 325 in second Ashes 2023 Test

Australia registered an impressive 416-run total after being asked to bat first at Lord's. Steve Smith shone with the bat in the first innings, notching up his 32nd century.

Apart from Smith's 110-run knock, the likes of Travis Head and David Warner also chipped in with valuable contributions, scoring 77 and 66, respectively. England were also off to a wonderful start, with openers Ben Duckett (98) and Zak Crawley (48) delivering with the bat.

While Harry Brook (50) and Ollie Pope (42) accumulated some crucial runs, the other middle-order batters failed to score substantially.

For Australia, the returning Mitchell Starc picked up three crucial wickets, while Josh Hazlewood and Travis Head bagged two scalps. Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon and Cameron Green finished with one wicket each.

