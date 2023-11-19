[Watch] Glenn Maxwell hits the winning runs as Australia win 2023 World Cup in style

All-rounder Glenn Maxwell hit the winning runs for Australia in the 2023 World Cup final against India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. The 35-year-old helped one to the right of deep mid-wicket and ran the two to take his side home.

The winning runs came in the 43rd over of the innings after Travis Head had holed out to deep mid-wicket off Mohammed Siraj while trying to go for the winning hit.

Maxwell, though, wasted little time, as the remaining Aussie players stormed onto the field after the winning runs were hit.

Here's the video:

Earlier, Australian captain Pat Cummins had won the toss and chose to bowl first.

After an aggressive start from the Indian openers, Australia struck and kept things tight, allowing the hosts no breathing space.

Cummins led from the front with figures of 10-0-34-2, notably dismissing Virat Kohli as the Men in Blue were bowled out for 240 off the last delivery.

Travis Head top scores with 137 before Glenn Maxwell finishes things off

Travis Head (Image Credits: Getty)

Head was outstanding with his magnificent 137 as Australia recovered from a potentially perilous 47-3. The left-hander dished out a calculated assault on India's bowlers as he brought up his century off 95 deliveries.

Earlier, the South Australian took a fabulous catch to get rid of Rohit Sharma off Glenn Maxwell apart from delivering two economical overs.

Head deservedly received the Player of the Match award as Cummins became Australia's latest World Cup-winning captain, joining Allan Border, Steve Waugh, Ricky Ponting and Michael Clarke.

It capped off a memorable campaign for Australia as they bounced back after losing their first two games. With the six-wicket win, Australia registered their ninth straight win.

The Men in Yellow next lock horns against India in a T20I series, which starts on November 23.