[Watch] Glenn Maxwell hits winning runs to finish unbeaten on 104 in IND vs AUS 3rd T20I

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell scored his fourth T20I hundred in the third match of the series against India in Guwahati on Tuesday, November 28. He helped the tourists keep the five-match series alive.

The Victorian, who played a key role in Australia's 2023 World Cup victory, reached the three-figure mark in the second last ball of the innings with a boundary. He then repeated it to lead his side to a memorable win.

Heading into the final over of the run-chase, Australia needed 21 to overhaul a target of 222. Maxwell's presence kept them in the hunt, as he was unbeaten at 86 off 43 balls at that point. The veteran struck a boundary off the very first delivery, followed by a maximum and another boundary to reach three figures.

Prasidh Krishna offered another length ball and the all-rounder hit it over the bowler's head to the fence.

Earlier, Travis Head, Australia's 2023 World Cup final hero, delivered an electric start, playing his first game of the series. The left-hander smashed eight boundaries in his 18-ball 35 before Team India hit back with some wickets.

The unbroken final-wicket partnership of 91 between Maxwell and Matthew Wade was decisive in sealing the game for Australia.

Glenn Maxwell conceded 30 runs in the only over he bowled

Glenn Maxwell. (Image Credits: Getty)

The 20th over bowled by the Victorian during Team India's innings could've come back to bite Australia in the end. With the hosts at 192-3 ahead of the 20th over, Wade would have hoped to restrict them to 210.

However, Ruturaj Gaikwad took the off-spinner to the cleaners He hammered three sixes and a couple of boundaries to lift India to 222 with his unbeaten 123 off 57 deliveries. Gaikwad's partnership with Tilak Varma surged to 141, with the latter only contributing 31 to the cause.

However, even 222 proved to be inadequate eventually as the star all-rounder compensated for the last over with a match-winning hundred. The fourth T20I will take place in Raipur on Friday, December 1, with India looking to seal the series.