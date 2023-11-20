[Watch] Glenn Maxwell launches dressing room celebrations after 2023 World Cup win

Glenn Maxwell, who scored the winning runs for Australia, launched the dressing room celebrations after the 2023 World Cup victory on Sunday (November 19).

Chasing 241, Maxwell’s winning runs came as centurion Travis Head departed with just two runs required to win the ultimate prize. The right-handed batter ensured the Aussies comprehensively beat India by six wickets to lift their sixth World Cup trophy.

Earlier in the day, Maxwell took the prized wicket of India captain Rohit Sharma, finishing with figures of 1/35 in his six overs.

The all-rounder played a pivotal role in the marquee ICC tournament, scoring 400 runs in nine matches, with the best score of an unbeaten 201 against Afghanistan when he single-handedly won the game for the Aussies. The part-time off-spinner was also handy with the ball, returning with six scalps in eight innings at an economy rate of 4.81.

For the unversed, Maxwell had also scored the winning runs when Australia lifted their maiden T20 World Cup in 2021.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) shared a video on Instagram where Maxwell can be seen launching the dressing room celebrations following the 2021 T20 and the 2023 ODI versions of the World Cup.

Watch the video below:

Sunil Gavaskar disappointed with Team India’s performance against Australian part-time bowlers ft. Glenn Maxwell

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar, meanwhile, slammed KL Rahul (66 off 107) and Virat Kohli (54 off 63) for not scoring against Glenn Maxwell, Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh. That came as Team India managed just 240 in 50 overs.

The 74-year-old told official broadcaster Star Sports:

“I feel they allowed the non-regular bowlers to get away with not too many runs. Travis Head bowling two overs for four runs, and Mitch Marsh bowling two overs for not too many overs. Those were the overs, which I feel they shouldn't be taking too many risks, but not taking too many singles means those 20-30 runs should have come very handy.”

The cricketer-turned-commentator continued:

“So, we are 241 instead of suppose 265-270. There was always that fifth bowler they could target and there was no rush at that stage because the Marshs and Heads...those were the 10 overs that they should have targeted and that didn't happen.”

Apart from Maxwell, Head and Marsh finished with 0/4 and 0/5 in two overs apiece.

Australia will next play a five-match T20I series in India, starting on November 23.