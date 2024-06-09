[Watch] Glenn Maxwell makes 'You can't see me' gesture to fan after taking catch in ENG vs AUS T20 World Cup 2024 match

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell made a 'you can't see me' gesture by pointing towards a spectator after taking a catch in the T20 World Cup 2024 fixture against England in Barbados. The Victorian took one of the decisive catches of the match to put Australia on the doorstep of a convincing win.

The dismissal took place in the 15th over of the innings as Jonny Bairstow looked to plunder a six over the on-side off Josh Hazlewood, but a mis-hit meant that the right-hander had holed out to long-on. After taking a straightforward catch, Maxwell made a gesture to the spectator, seemingly mocking them about the wicket.

Watch the clip here:

The catch ended Jonny Bairstow's misery as he walked back after scoring seven off 13 deliveries. The 2021 T20 World champions also had the match firmly in their grip at that stage with the defending champions needing 78 off the final 35 deliveries.

Glenn Maxwell went wicketless but showed a glimpse of returning to form

Glenn Maxwell. (Image Credits: Getty)

Glenn Maxwell bowled two wicketless overs for 22 as Moeen Ali carted him for three sixes in his second over. However, he scored 28 off 25 deliveries and forged a 65-run partnership with captain Mitchell Marsh after England sent the Australian openers back in quick succession. Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, and Matthew Wade also played useful cameos to propel their side to 201.

The veteran perished for a golden duck against Oman, continuing his rut from IPL 2024 for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

As far as Australia's bowling goes, Pat Cummins and Adam Zampa starred with two wickets apiece. Josh Hazlewood and Marcus Stoinis picked up one scalp each as England lost steam after a sensational start to fall 36 runs short.

With one point from two games, England will now have to win both their remaining games to progress to the Super Eight.

