[WATCH] Glenn Phillips takes an acrobatic catch to dismiss Sanju Samson in the 1st NZ-IND ODI

New Zealand's Glenn Phillips displayed his fielding acrobatics yet again in the first ODI against India at Eden Park in Auckland. He took a sensational running catch to dismiss Indian batter Sanju Samson.

Phillips has quickly made a name for himself in a relatively short career for taking some stunners. While Samson's dismissal might not rank high on his personal compilation, it surely was a moment of beauty for other onlookers.

Samson attempted to take on a pitched-up delivery from Adam Milne in the 46th over. However, his timing was off and the ball shot up high in the air. Phillips charged in from deep mid-wicket to complete the catch.

India post 306/7 on the back of a solid opening stand and Iyer-Sundar heroics

New Zealand won the toss and elected to field first. Indian openers Shubhman Gill and skipper Shikhar Dhawan made a slow start but importantly guarded their wickets to see off the new ball. They set up a 124-run partnership for the first wicket.

Rishabh Pant's struggles continued as Shreyas Iyer also failed to score freely in the beginning, putting pressure back on India. Pant perished in an attempt to up the scoring rate and Suryakumar Yadav followed suit in the same over. Both players were removed by the dangerous Lockie Ferguson.

Samson and Iyer stayed at the crease but failed to get any real momentum. The Kiwi bowlers bowled good lines and paired with tight fielding, India found it tough to break loose from their shackles.

The two Indian batters notched up a 94-run stand before Samson departed trying to hit a boundary.

Washington Sundar provided the much-needed impetus with a quickfire 37 off just 16 deliveries. Iyer was dismissed for 80(76) as India posted a competitive score of 306/7 in their allotted 50 overs.

