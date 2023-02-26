WATCH: “Go on Mrs Starc!” – Nathan Lyon teases Mitchell Starc ahead of Women’s T20 World Cup final 2023

Australian spinner Nathan Lyon teased Mitchell Starc as the Aussie men’s team wished good luck to Meg Lanning and Co. ahead of the Women’s T20 World Cup final on Sunday, February 26.

In a video shared by cricket.com.au, Starc can be seen highlighting Australia and her wife Alyssa Healy’s terrific record in the tournament, where Lyon said:

“Go on Mrs Starc!”

Watch the video here:

Mitch Starc, Nathon Lyon and all the Aussie boys over in India are right behind the @AusWomenCricket team in tonight's #T20WorldCup final "Go on Mrs Starc!" 🤣

For the uninitiated, Healy is a wicketkeeper-batter for Australia. The right-hander smashed 75 off 39 balls in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final against India, which Australia won by 85 runs versus India.

The 32-year-old followed it up with 170 off 138 balls in ICC Women’s World Cup 2022, which Australia won by 71 runs against England. The Aussies will hope for another stellar inning from the opening batter.

“She likes the big games” – Mitchell Starc on Alyssa Healy’s record in World Cup finals

Mitchell Starc highlighted that Healy always brings out her best in the tournament finals. He said:

“Yeah, she likes the big games and been building nicely. So, everyone’s been going great, batters, bowlers, keepers. Sure, it’ll be a fantastic game and I look forward to watching and hopefully celebrating the girls’ success over here in India.”

He continued:

“Shell, Meg and all the girls out there in South Africa, from us here in India, it’s been great to watch the tournament so far. You keep finding ways of winning even in positions you probably shouldn’t, so credit to you there. You keep winning these things. Good luck.”

The Aussie speedster further backed defending champions Australia to lift their sixth Women’s T20 World Cup trophy and complete a hat-trick of wins in the finals.

Starc said:

“I hope it’s another game and you lift, I guess, another trophy for you, the second three-peat for a few of you. So good luck girls. We’ll be watching on proudly.”

He added:

“They keep finding ways to win. So, they’ve done that for close to ten years now, they keep finding ways. I think they’ve made every final of every T20 World Cup. I think that’s an incredible record, probably the best single sporting World Cup record of all time I think! So, what’s one more? May as well knock it off in the final, lift the trophy and celebrate well in South Africa.”

Australia’s road to Women’s T20 World Cup final 2023

Beat New Zealand by 97 runs

Beat Bangladesh by eight wickets

Beat Australia by 10 wickets

Beat South Africa by six wickets

Beat India by five runs

Australia squad for T20 World Cup final: Meg Lanning (c), Alyssa Healy (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

