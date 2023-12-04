[Watch] Hailstorm interrupts Pakistan team's practice session in Canberra ahead of Test series vs Australia

The Pakistan men's cricket team's practice session was recently interrupted by a hailstorm in Canberra. The Men in Green are currently in Australia, preparing for a three-match Test series against the Aussies.

They began the 2023-25 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle on a great note with two wins against Sri Lanka in July and currently sit at the top of the points table.

The reigning WTC champions, Australia, have played five games, won two, and lost two, while one ended in a draw. They are in the fourth position. The upcoming series is going to be crucial for both teams.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) took to their official X handle to give fans a glimpse of the hailstorm, which interrupted the players' training session in Canberra.

"This is an important series for Pakistan"- Shaheen Afridi ahead of three-match Test series against Australia

Ace Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi recently opened up about the importance of the upcoming Test series against Australia for his team, who are currently at the top of the WTC 2025 points table. As quoted by CricketPakistan.com.pk, Afridi said:

"This is an important series for Pakistan as we are leading the World Test Championship's point table at the moment."

Shedding light on their preparations for the series, Shaheen added:

"We have played against the recently announced 14-member squad of the hosts, and we are all up for this challenge. We don't have much experience of Canberra, but I am sure this four-day match against PM XI will help us prepare well for the series against the home team starting from Perth."

Shaheen Afridi also wished Australian opener David Warner good luck, who has previously stated that he might retire from Tests after the third Test against Pakistan in Sydney in January 2024. Afridi concluded by saying:

"We would wish him good luck but not hoping for a good end for David Warner in his last Test series against us."

Do you think Pakistan can win the upcoming three-match Test series and remain at the top of the WTC 2025 points table?