[Watch] Hardik Pandya deceived by Shaheen Afridi's slower ball to end on 87 in IND-PAK Asia Cup clash

Hardik Pandya departed after playing a swashbuckling knock of 87 from 90 deliveries off the bowling of Shaheen Afridi in the marquee Asia Cup clash against Pakistan in Pallekele on September 2.

The all-rounder came out to bat with India in all sorts of trouble at 66/4 after winning the toss and electing to bat first. However, displaying tremendous composure and skill level, the 29-year-old stitched together a 138-run partnership with wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan.

Hardik looked set to score his maiden ODI century before Shaeen produced a deceptive slower delivery to pick up his third wicket in the first delivery of his new spell. The slower delivery at 119 kph from around the wicket lured Hardik into his drive, resulting in a simple catch to cover.

The batter was distraught with his dismissal after playing a potentially match-saving knock with seven boundaries and a maximum.

Hardik Pandya has stepped up in crucial games throughout his career, evidenced by his incredible ODI numbers against Pakistan. The Indian vice-captain boasts an average of almost 70 in five games against the arch-rivals at an other-worldly strike rate of 132.27.

Arguably Team India's most valuable white-ball cricketer, Hardik's overall ODI numbers speak volumes about his incredible skill level with bat and ball. With a batting average of 33.32 at a strike rate of 112.03, Hardik is among the most feared big hitters in the world.

Added to that is his 73 ODI wickets at an average in the late 30s, with the ability to bowl at speeds touching 140 kph.

Team India endured lower order collapse following Hardik Pandya's brilliance

The Men in Blue folded meekly following the dismissal of Hardik Pandya.

Following the untimely dismissal of Hardik Pandya, Team India suffered a brutal lower-order collapse to be bowled out for 266 in the 49th over.

The all-rounder was dismissed with the score reading 239/5 in 43 overs, but India lost their final five wickets for a mere 27 runs to relinquish the advantage. An innings of three parts would be the right way to sum up the Indian innings, as they lost the first four wickets for only 66 in the 15th over.

However, Hardik and Kishan manned the middle overs brilliantly to set India up for a destructive finish at 204/4 in the 38th over. Yet, the Men in Blue found a way to squander the opportunity to post a score of over 300.

The troika of Pakistan seamers each impressed, with Shaheen being the pick of the bowlers with figures of 4/35 in his 10 overs. Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah added three wickets each to keep a lid on the Indian scoring rate.

Unfortunately, for the Men in Green, their two specialist spinners endured a horrendous outing, conceding 112 runs in their 17 overs.

Chasing 267, Pakistan will look to end their three-game losing streak in ODIs to Team India and guarantee qualification to the Super Four stage.