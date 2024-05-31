[Watch] Hardik Pandya sweats it out in the nets as he gears up for 2024 T20 World Cup

Team India's Hardik Pandya was seen sweating it out in the nets during the team's training session in New York ahead of the 2024 T20 World Cup. The talismanic all-rounder batted and bowled during the practice.

Star Sports shared a video on social media, giving fans a glimpse of Hardik's bowling and batting. You can watch the clip below:

Expand Tweet

Trending

Following an underwhelming season as the Mumbai Indians (MI) captain in IPL 2024, Hardik Pandya will be keen to make amends by turning things around at the showpiece event. The 30-year-old scored 216 runs across 13 innings and claimed 11 wickets from 12 innings in this year's IPL.

Team India are set to take on Bangladesh in their only warm-up match of the 2024 T20 World Cup. The game will be played at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Saturday, June 1.

"When he wears that blue jersey, he will be a different Hardik Pandya" - Harbhajan Singh

Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh is hopeful of Hardik Pandya making a significant impact at the 2024 T20 World Cup. He pointed out how the player has gone through a lot in recent months.

Hardik is India's vice-caption for the ICC event. Harbhajan suggested that the all-rounder roaring back to form will benefit the side immensely. Speaking to PTI, the cricketer-turned-commentator said:

"When he wears that blue jersey, he will be a different Hardik Pandya because we know he can score those runs and take those wickets. I want Hardik to come good as he has gone through a lot and I wish him all the very best to have a very good tournament for India. If he has a good tournament, obviously India will have a great chance to go forward."

"Yes, his form is a bit of a concern...and lot of other stuff was going on around him, his shifting from Gujarat to Mumbai, was a big change and the team (MI) didn't react too well to Hardik coming back and that too as captain." he added

India will open their 2024 T20 World Cup campaign on June 5 when they take on Ireland at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback