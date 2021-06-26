Watch: Hardik Pandya trains hard ahead of Sri Lanka series

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya was recently seen putting in extra yards in the gym ahead of the limited-overs series against Sri Lanka next month.

Pandya is part of the squad that is undergoing quarantine in a hotel in Mumbai before flying to Colombo. During one of the gym sessions, Hardik Pandya could be seen sweating it out on the treadmill. The video was uploaded by the ace all-rounder on his Instagram handle.

Watch the clip here.

After completing the 14-day mandatory quarantine, the 20-member squad headed by Rahul Dravid will travel to Colombo, where they play all six of their games. The cricketers will undergo a three-day isolation period before playing a couple of warm-up games leading up to the ODI series, which starts on July 13.

Hardik Pandya looking to achieve full fitness ahead of T20 World Cup

The all-rounder from Baroda will see the upcoming series against Sri Lanka as an opportunity to regain full fitness. The all-rounder, who underwent back surgery in 2019 is yet to resume bowling to his full potential.

Hardik Pandya has bowled a couple of overs since his injury. However, Team India will want Pandya back to his best when they take the field to end their drought in ICC events later this year.

The 27-year-old was last seen in action during the now-postponed 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Hardik Pandya had an awful time at the tournament, managing only 52 runs from seven outings with a best score of 16.

Pandya will be a vital cog in the upcoming series in the absence of many senior cricketers. He will look to hit the right chords in an Indian jersey against Sri Lanka. This will be the team's last white-ball assignment ahead of the T20 World Cup.

