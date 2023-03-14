[WATCH] Harleen Deol follows sharp direct hit with stunning boundary catch in MI vs GG WPL 2023 clash

Harleen Deol pulled off two moments of brilliance on the field for her side Gujarat Giants' (GG) WPL 2023 contest against Mumbai Indians (MI).

After affecting the run out of Humaira Kazi, she backed it up with a scintillating flying catch to dismiss Harmanpreet Kaur at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday, March 14.

She was at her athletic best throughout the innings, saving runs for fun all around the park. The penultimate over of MI's innings saw Humaira Kazi run back to her end for the second so as to put the well-set Harmanpreet on strike.

Deol's perfectly aimed throw from deep hit the bull's eye, with bowler Annabel Sutherland wisely allowing the ball to hit the stumps on the full.

Here's a look at that moment of brilliance:

Deol wasn't done yet though, as she then sent India skipper Harmanpreet packing in the last over. She flung herself to her right at long on to pull a blinder out of thin air to dismiss Harmanpreet for a 30-ball 51.

Here's how that moment of brilliance unfolded:

Harleen Deol starts well as GG chase 163 against MI in WPL 2023 clash

Electing to field first after winning the toss, the Gujarat Giants unleashed their spinners on a tacky surface.

But after Yastika Bhatia and Natalie Sciver-Brunt started slowly before picking up, Harmanpreet's half-century - her third of the tournament - saw MI rack up 162/8 in their 20 overs.

Ashleigh Gardner made a star turn with the ball for GG, bagging three wickets even as skipper Sneh Rana sent down an economical spell of 1/17 off her four overs.

In response, the chase got off to the worst possible start with Sophia Dunkley, who smashed the fastest fifty of WPL 2023 against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), dismissed lbw off the very first ball sent down by Sciver-Brunt.

While it was referred upstairs, ball tracking returned umpire's call to send Dunkley back for a duck.

Harleen Deol then joined Sabbhineni Meghana in the middle and continued her good form with a fluent start. Meghana too looked good for a big score before holing out to long on off Hayley Matthews' bowling.

At the time of writing, GG are 34/2 in 5.3 overs with Meghana departing for 16 off 17. Deol is currently batting on 16 off 14 deliveries and holds the aces to the Giants' hopes of registering their second win in WPL 2023.

MI, on the other hand, are aiming for their fifth consecutive win, having remained unbeaten thus far.

