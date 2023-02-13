[WATCH] Harmanpreet Kaur and Nida Dar swap jerseys after India win T20 Women’s World Cup 2023 opener against Pakistan

Team India captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Pakistan all-rounder Nida Dar swapped jerseys after the Women in Blue beat Pakistan in the Women’s T20 World Cup at Cape Town on Sunday, February 12.

This came as the two teams met in the changing room after their blockbuster clash. While players from both teams posed for a big group photo, Harmanpreet and Dar were full of smiles as they exchanged jerseys.

Watch the heartwarming video below:

India beat Pakistan by seven wickets

Chasing 150, a clinical batting performance from Team India helped them beat Pakistan by seven wickets on Sunday, February 12. Jemimah Rodrigues shone with an unbeaten 53 off 38 balls, while Richa Ghosh scored 31* off 20 balls.

Shafali Verma (33), Yastika Bhatia (17) and Harmanpreet Kaur (16) also contributed to the total. For Pakistan, Nashra Sandhu scalped a couple of wickets, while Sadia Iqbal picked up one wicket.

Earlier, Pakistan posted 149/4 in their allotted 20 overs, courtesy of captain Bismah Maroof (68 off 55) and Ayesha Naseem 43(25). Radha Yadav was the pick of the bowlers, with figures of 2/21. Pooja Vastrakar and Deepti Sharma took one wicket apiece.

After the victory, Harmanpreet hailed Jemimah and Richa for playing match-winning knocks. She wants the Women in Blue to continue their good form in their bid for a maiden T20 World Cup trophy.

Speaking on the post-match show, she said:

“It was a good game. Pakistan batted well but we wanted to win and Jemi and Richa played really well. Very sensible batting from both of them. All the players are keen to do well for the team. Whoever gets the opportunity they are pushing themselves. It's a good sign for us. Win against Pakistan is always special. Good game, crowd was fantastic, got good support.”

Harmanpreet continued:

“We would love to spend some time in the nets and sort out the things we didn't do well today before the West Indies game. It's important to keep doing the right things in the nets too.”

India will next play West Indies in Newlands, Cape Town on Wednesday, February 15.

