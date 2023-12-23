[Watch] Harmanpreet Kaur roars in anger after dismissing Alyssa Healy late on Day 3 of India vs Australia one-off Test

Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur brought her team back into the game against Australia on Saturday when she dismissed the opposition skipper Alyssa Healy in a spell where the tension was almost palpable.

Having just dismissed Tahlia McGrath, Harmanpreet had spring in her stride and it seemed to get the better out of her bowling. On one of her deliveries, Healy hit the ball straight towards Harmanpreet and the Indian captain threw the ball back quickly to the striker's end.

Alyssa Healy used her bat as a shield to avoid being hit and the ball was deflected to the third man boundary. Harmanpreet Kaur appealed for obstructing the field but it was given four runs in overthrows instead.

On the very next delivery, Healy went for an audacious sweep shot, but made no contact with the ball as it crashed into her pads and the umpire adjudged her LBW. Harmanpreet was ecstatic and also seemed a bit angry by the four overthrows, giving a short stare to Healy as the latter walked towards the non-striker after taking a review.

The replays showed three reds and much to the delight of Indian players, the Australian captain had to head back to the pavilion. Here's the video of the dismissal and the celebration from Harmanpreet:

Harmanpreet Kaur helped India keep Australia in check

Harmanpreet Kaur over the years has been said to have a golden arm and she proved it when she first cleaned up Tahlia McGrath and ended the 66-run stand between the all-rounder and Healy.

That wicket allowed the hosts to ensure that Australia weren't able to dictate the pace of the innings. With Healy also back to the pavilion. The likes of Ash Gardner and Annabel Sutherland will need to start from scratch on Day 4 with a lead of just 46 runs.

India will know that if they wrap up the Aussies early, they have a chance of chasing down the total and pulling off a historic Test win.

