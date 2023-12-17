[Watch] Harry Brook's incredible final over heroics helps England pull off highest successful run chase vs WI in 3rd T20I

England batter Harry Brook helped the side pull off an unlikely final over heist against the West Indies in the third T20I on December 16.

Trailing 0-2 and chasing an improbable 223 for victory, England looked to be heading towards another embarrassing defeat. However, the batters stepped up in the nick of time, with openers Phil Salt and Jos Buttler making merry in the first 10 overs.

The duo added 115 for the first wicket in only 68 deliveries to set the platform for England's high-octane chase. They lost Will Jacks early and Liam Livingstone for a well-made 30 before Brook joined Salt at the crease with 37 needed off 13 deliveries.

The equation became 21 required off the final over when Brook took centerstage. The 24-year-old feasted on some ordinary bowling by Andre Russell and struck a boundary and two sixes off the first three balls to reduce the equation to a mere five off three.

While the four was a clip down the fine leg region, the two maximums that followed were over covers and fine leg, showcasing Harry Brook's wide range of shots. He scored a brace off the next ball to bring it to three needed off two before finishing the match with another six over the third-man region.

Here is a video of Brook's sensational final-over assault:

Harry Brook scored only one and five in England's defeats in the opening two games, raising questions about his presence in the white-ball side. However, the generational talent proved his weight in gold by helping England pull off their highest-ever T20I run chase against the West Indies.

Yet, Brook's finishing kick would not have been possible had it not been for Salt's magnificent maiden T20I century. The 27-year-old scored at an excellent clip from start to finish to end on 109* off 56 deliveries.

"Staying in a game bit longer is important" - Jos Buttler

Buttler returned to form with an impressive half-century.

England skipper Jos Buttler was impressed with his side's ability to absorb pressure and stay in the hunt till the end despite the massive run-chase.

Faced with heavy criticism since the dismal 2023 ODI World Cup campaign, the visitors finally flexed their white-ball muscles to avoid series defeat in the T20Is.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Buttler hailed Phil Salt's batting efforts and the side's intent with the bat.

"Great to keep the series alive. Hats off to Salt. Last game we talked about staying till the end. Credit to Salt. We tried a lot with the ball. Was a tough place for the spinners. The three-quarter balls were crucial. Salt has got such great intent. Staying in a game bit longer is important. Great effort," said Buttler

It was England's third successful run chase in T20Is, with the first two coming against South Africa.

England and West Indies will move to Trinidad for the penultimate game on Tuesday, December 19.