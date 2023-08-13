[Watch] Harry Brook's massive six goes out of the ground in Headingley during The Hundred

Northern Superchargers batter Harry Brook smashed a massive six against Manchester Originals in The Hundred at Headingley in Leeds on Sunday, August 13. The right-handed batter hit the ball to the top of the roof that went out of the ground.

The incident took place off the 51st delivery of the Superchargers’ innings, bowled by Usama Mir, who produced a flighted delivery outside off-stump. Brook advanced down to the pitch of the ball and lofted it down the ground that went over the sightscreen, leaving everyone in awe. The commentators confirmed that the ball was lost.

Watch Harry Brook's exquisite six below:

Mir, though, fought back to dismiss Brook with a slower delivery outside off stump later in the over. The batter was caught out at long-off as it hit the toe end of the bat.

Brook departed for just 20 runs off 14 balls, including the solitary six and two boundaries.

Manchester Originals beat Harry Brook’s Northern Superchargers by 40 runs

A clinical batting performance from Jamie Overton followed by Usama Mir’s excellent spell helped Manchester Originals beat Northern Superchargers by 40 runs via the DLS method on Sunday.

Batting first, the Originals scored 182/6 in their allotted 90 balls (reduced from 100). Overton starred with the bat, scoring 83 runs off just 30 balls at a stunning strike rate of 276.67, including six maximums and nine boundaries. Laurie Evans also chipped in with 41 off 18 deliveries.

Reece Topley starred with the ball for the Superchargers, finishing with figures of 3/29, while Brydon Carse, Callum Parkinson, and Adil Rashid scalped one wicket apiece.

In response, the Originals restricted the Superchargers to 141/9. Usama Mir starred with the ball, finishing with figures of 4/19, while Joshua Little bagged two. Josh Tongue, Tom Hartley, and Paul Walter scalped one apiece.

Mathew Short top scored with 37 off 18 balls for the Superchargers, but other batters, including Harry Brook 20(14), Saif Zaib 21(16), and Tom Banton 12(9), failed to convert their starts.

With the win, the Superchargers reached the fifth spot with two wins in games. They now have equal points with Northern Superchargers but with a negative net run rate (NRR).