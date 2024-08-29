[Watch] Harry Brook unhappy as Asitha Fernando traps him lbw on Day 1 of ENG vs SL 2nd Test

Sri Lanka's new-ball pacer Asitha Fernando struck a vital blow by removing Harry Brook on Day 1 of the ongoing second Test against England. Lord's Cricket Ground is hosting the Test which started on August 29. The right-handed batter's wicket gave Sri Lanka a considerable upper hand just when the hosts were looking to take full control of the contest.

The dismissal occurred in the 31st over when Sri Lankan captain Dhananjaya de Silva introduced Fernando for a new spell. Fernando struck with the fifth delivery of the over as he fired a full delivery and the Englishman missed it. Umpire Paul Reiffel obliged to the appeal and ruled him out.

However, the Yorkshire batter reviewed it. Replays showed that it was umpire's call, meaning the decision stayed and the youngster walked back to the pavilion shaking his head.

Trending

Expand Tweet

The 25-year-old had joined Joe Root at the fall of Ben Duckett, who miscued a reverse sweep off Prabath Jayasuriya to walk back for 40 off 47 deliveries. Fernando, who got England captain Ollie Pope cheaply, removed Brook for 33, ending their 48-run stand. It was Sri Lanka who won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Both sides carried out changes, with the hosts bringing in Olly Stone for the injured Mark Wood. Meanwhile, the Island nation swapped Vishwa Fernando and Kusal Mendis for Lahiru Kumara and Pathum Nissanka as they hope to level the series.

Harry Brook gained big in the Test rankings after the previous match against Sri Lanka

Harry Brook. (Image Credits: Getty)

The Yorkshire batter's scores of 56 and 32 in the opening Test against Sri Lanka lifted him to the fourth spot in the updated batting rankings. The Englishmen had a handful of nervy moments at Old Trafford but managed to stand triumphant by five wickets to take a 1-0 lead.

Keeper-batter Jamie Smith, who scored 150 runs in Manchester, including a first-innings ton, earned the Player of the Match award.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️