[Watch] Hasan Ali enjoys rain break in Colombo Test match before jogging back to the dressing room

Hasan Ali enjoyed the rain break in the second Test match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo today (July 25). In a video that has now gone viral on social media, the Pakistani fast bowler can be seen lying down on the covers full of rain water.

After enjoying a few seconds of rain, Hasan Ali soon jogged back to the dressing room. A Twitter user shared a 17-second clip on the micro-blogging platform, where Ali can be seen enjoying the rain.

"Pelting down here in Colombo and Hassan Ali is having fun #SLvPAK," the Twitter user wrote.

Hemant @hemantbuch #SLvPAK pic.twitter.com/VLRuj1t2U1 Pelting down here in Colombo and Hassan Ali is having fun

In another video shared by a Twitter user earlier today, Ali was seen going under the covers at the Sinhalese Sports Club. Despite not getting a place in Pakistan's playing XI, Ali seems to be enjoying a lot on the Sri Lanka tour.

Hasan Ali did not play in any of the 2 Test matches against Sri Lanka on this tour

While Hasan Ali had the time of his life during the rain break in Colombo, the fast bowler did not get a single chance to represent Pakistan in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship series against Sri Lanka.

Ali played in the practice match between Pakistan and SLCBP, where he scalped three wickets in two innings. He also contributed 28 runs with the bat but could not break into Pakistan's playing XI for the Test series.

Speaking of the second Test, only 10 overs of play was possible during the first session on the second day of the ongoing Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Pakistan lead the two-match series 1-0. The second Test started yesterday (July 24) in Colombo, where Sri Lanka were bowled out for 166 runs in the first innings.

In reply, Pakistan reached 178/2 after 38.3 overs when rain interrupted the proceedings on the second day. Rain has not allowed a single ball to be bowled since 11:15 am IST.