[Watch] Hasan Ali pulls off an excellent relay catch with Rassie van der Dussen in PSL 2023

Pakistan cricketer Hasan Ali pulled off an excellent relay catch with teammate Rassie van der Dussen in a Pakistan Super League (PSL 2023) match on Friday, March 3. The match featured Islamabad United taking on Karachi Kings in Rawalpindi. Both Hasan and van der Dussen play for the Islamabad team.

This spectacular grab took place in the 19th over of the Kings’ innings, off Tom Curran’s bowling. Batsman Irfan Khan hit the ball high in the air, towards long-on. Hasan, positioned in that area, kept his eye on the ball despite being dangerously close to the boundary.

He took the catch while staying within the boundary and then, as his momentum was making him fall over the boundary rope, threw it towards van der Dussen. The South African player took the ball easily to complete a sensational catch.

Thus, Hasan Ali not only prevented the six but also ensured that his team got the wicket. Overall, it was a jaw-dropping tag-team effort in the long-on region.

“Catch hai, catch hai! Excellent work by Hasan Ali!”

Islamabad United beats Karachi Kings by six wickets after Hasan Ali’s heroics

Opting to bat first, the Karachi Kings posted 201/5 from their allotted 20 overs. Skipper Imad Wasim top-scored with an unbeaten 92 off 54 balls, including two sixes and 11 boundaries. Meanwhile, Irfan Khan played a cameo of 30 off just 20 balls.

For Islamabad United, Tom Curran picked up a couple of wickets, while Rumman Raees, Hasan Ali, and Faheem Ashraf took one each.

In response, a clinical batting performance from Azam Khan helped United beat the Kings by six wickets. The right-hander scored an unbeaten 72 off 41 deliveries, including four sixes and eight boundaries. Faheem Ashraf also scored 41 off 32, while Alex Hales contributed 34 off 16.

Tabraiz Shamsi, Aamer Yamin, and Mohammad Amir took one wicket each for Islamabad United.

With this victory, Islamabad United jumped to third place in the latest PSL 2023 points table. They are placed third with three wins in five games, just behind table-toppers Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans.

After winning the titles in 2016 and 2018, Shadab Khan and Co. are chasing their third PSL trophy. They finished at the playoff stage last season.

