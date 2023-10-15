[Watch] Hasan Ali's daughter Helena wishes Babar Azam on his birthday with a bouquet

Pakistan captain Babar Azam received special wishes from Hasan Ali's daughter, two-year-old Helena Hasan, as he celebrated his 29th birthday on Sunday, October 15.

Babar is currently in India, participating in the ongoing 2023 World Cup by captaining the Pakistan side. He is one of the top batters in the world today across formats. He has been ranked one in the ICC ODI batter rankings for a while now. He is in the fourth position in Test and T20I batter rankings.

A fan shared a video on X (formerly Twitter) to give a glimpse of Helena's adorable birthday wishes to Babar, where she can be seen giving a bouquet to him and hugging him while wishing him a happy birthday.

You can watch the moment in the video below:

Babar Azam-led Pakistan side began 2023 World Cup with two wins out of three games

After three matches at the 2023 World Cup, Pakistan have four points in their account. They won against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before losing to India on Saturday.

Here is Pakistan's schedule for their remaining games in the 2023 World Cup:

Match 18: October 20 - Australia vs Pakistan, Bengaluru, 2.00 pm IST

Match 22: October 23 - Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Chennai, 2.00 pm IST

Match 26: October 27 - Pakistan vs South Africa, Chennai, 2.00 pm IST

Match 31: October 31 - Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Kolkata, 2.00 pm IST

Match 35: November 4 - New Zealand vs Pakistan, Bengaluru,10.30 am IST

Match 44: November 11 - England vs Pakistan, Kolkata, 2.00 pm IST

Pakistan's 15-man squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc) Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Hasan Ali.

Traveling reserves: Abrar Ahmed, Zaman Khan, Mohammad Haris.

