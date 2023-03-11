[Watch]: “Hata usko” - Rohit Sharma furious as spectator celebrates after finding ball stuck in sight screen

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma was angry at a spectator, who was seen celebrating his moment in the spotlight after retrieving a ball stuck in the sight screen.

The incident occurred in the last over of the second day’s play in the Ahmedabad Test as a six from Shubman Gill off Nathan Lyon’s bowling saw the ball getting trapped in the sight screen. The umpires thought it would be difficult to get the ball back into play and started the process of selecting a new ball. However, a fan managed to find the old ball.

The spectator started celebrating and waving after his ‘achievement’. And while it made for some hilarious TV viewing, Indian captain Rohit was definitely not pleased with the fan’s antics. He was seen getting rather animated and yelling ‘hata uso’ (remove him) as he was keen on concentrating on his batting.

Luckily, Rohit did not lose his concentration and was able to go to stumps on Day 2 of the fourth Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 Test undefeated.

India were 36/0 at stumps after 10 overs in their first innings. However, they have a huge task on hand as they still trail Australia by 444 runs. The visitors posted 480 in their first innings on the back of Usman Khawaja’s 180 and Cameron Green’s 114.

“We need to bat really well” - Ashwin has high hopes from Rohit and co.

Even as most Indian bowlers struggled in the first innings, off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin stood out with figures of 6/91.

Speaking after the second day’s play in Ahmedabad, he admitted that India’s batting effort on Day 3 would be crucial in the context of the Test match. Ashwin told reporters:

“Tomorrow (Saturday) is a very important day for us, batting-wise. How the game pans out will depend on out batting performance tomorrow. Australia had a good chance to score 550-600 and shut us out of the game. That did not happen, but we also could have conceded 30-40 runs fewer. But all this is hindsight.”

“I feel it’s a second-innings game. However, we need to respect that we need to bat really well and put a good score on the board. I am just looking forward to seeing some top-order batsmen make runs and have a cup of chai and probably turn up day after to bat. I’d be cheering the batters on from the bottom of my heart.”

India will resume their first innings with Rohit unbeaten on 17 and Gill on 18.

Get IND vs AUS Live Score updates for 4th Test. Follow Sportskeeda for latest updates and news.

Poll : 0 votes